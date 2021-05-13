Maneke Calls for Unity

He said unity is the key for development in the province.

“Without unity, we cannot achieve our goals. It is important that we work together for the good of our province,” Mr Maneke said.

He said that WNB has been blessed with oil palm and it helps sustain the provincial purse. It is also a contributor to the national economy.

Meanwhile, Governor Maneke is urging the oil palm growers in the province to comply with the regulations set by the Government.

“We must work hard and work together to achieve the goals set by the Government.”