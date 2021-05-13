 

Maneke Calls for Unity

BY: Freddy Mou
05:00, May 13, 2021
67 reads

West New Britain Governor, Francis Galia Maneke has called for unity among his people if they want to see tangible services.

He said unity is the key for development in the province.

“Without unity, we cannot achieve our goals. It is important that we work together for the good of our province,” Mr Maneke said.

He said that WNB has been blessed with oil palm and it helps sustain the provincial purse. It is also a contributor to the national economy.

Meanwhile, Governor Maneke is urging the oil palm growers in the province to comply with the regulations set by the Government.

“We must work hard and work together to achieve the goals set by the Government.”

Author: 
Freddy Mou
  • 67 reads