Management of Goroka showground

The HFSA is concerned that under the previous Committee, the showground lack proper planning to take the Show forward.

President Wilson Thompson stated that many cultural shows and festivals have ceased operations and that the Goroka Show is no exception when it doesn't have a permanent Showground.

A committee will be in place to oversee all proceedings regarding the showground and its management moving forward.

In an executive meeting held on 29th April 2023 resolved that the Goroka Show Committee comprises nominee from;

Department of Agriculture and Livestock (DAL)

EHPG nominee

Airlines Industry rep - Air Niugini

Hotels and accommodation industry rep - Coral Sea Hotels

Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC)

Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA)

Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC)

Community Rep. Kama Community nominee

Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA)

Ex Officio - Highlands Farmers and Settlers Association, EH Agriculture Society Inc

“We have received nominations and the new Committee will meet in June 2023 to decide on theme, activities and seek support from stakeholders and looking at long term venue and sustainability in view of the Showground that also hosts the Sports Institute and JK Mccarthy Museum and Archery and Tennis courts,” added Mr Thompson.