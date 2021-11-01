Man speared, suspects arrested

Police reported that a fishing gun was used on him at Ahus Island on the night of Tuesday, October 26th.

Provincial Police Commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said the suspects were drunk with homebrew when they attacked the victim and chased his family out of the house.

“The situation got out of hand and police responded to the incident,” stated PPC Yapu.

“Two prime suspects were arrested and transported by police boat to Lorengau Police Station.

“They were locked up in the cells whilst the victim was referred to the Lorengau General Hospital for medical treatment.”

PPC Yapu again warned residents against the consumption of homebrew and the use of offensive weapons, like fishing guns, to attack people.

“There have been lot of similar incidents in the past with people using fishing guns to attack others, causing injuries and deaths,” he said.

The community at Ahus Island have commended the police for their quick response in containing the situation.