Man murders cousin over money

ENB Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Joseph Tabali said the police report stated that the deceased Mathew Yasaking, was allegedly attacked and wounded with a bush knife. Yasaking who resides with his family at Raulava plantation, was in his house when he was approached by the suspect at around 5pm.

PPC Tabali said the disagreement came about after a mediation between the suspect and the deceased regarding money that the deceased got from the suspect. After the mediation the suspect was not happy with the decision and decided to attack the deceased.

“When he approached him he swung the bush knife towards Yasaking and wounded him on his right leg. He also wounded both arms. I am not happy with what had happened because the way the suspect attacked his countryman is not right. We have police here to help and that is the best place that one with such issues should come so the police officers can assist instead of taking away one’s life. You will regret when you are sent to jail.”

Meantime, the PPC said a man was killed in a fatal accident. The deceased is identified as 68-year-old Ismael Livai from Matupit. The PPC said the vehicle was traveling at high speed. The driver was also under the influence of liquor when the vehicle had the accident on Vulcan Road. The PPC said police are investigating the matter as the driver was alleged to have been driving without a license. The vehicle involved in the accident belonged to an Asian company operating in the province.