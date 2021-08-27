Man Killed Over Land Dispute

Police in Manus Province reported that the incident occurred at So-uh village in PNKA LLG, Lorengau.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said on Tuesday the 24th of August, between 7 and 8pm, a suspect confronted the deceased and had an argument with him over a long outstanding land dispute.

During that time, the suspect swung a bush knife at the deceased and cut his windpipe.

The suspect escaped into the bushes while the victim was taken to his house, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In retaliation, the relatives of the deceased burnt down three houses belonging to the suspect’s relatives.

PPC Yapu deployed his policemen with CID officers to the scene to contain the situation.

Police spoke to both parties to refrain from causing further trouble and allow them to deal with the matter.

The suspect is now in police custody for further CID investigation while the deceased has been placed in the Lorengau General Hospital morgue for autopsy.