Man killed In Campaign House

Madang Provincial Police Commander, acting Superintend Mazuc Rubiang said the killing took place last Friday, June 10 at 2am. The deceased was identified as John Wauri of Kuriguma village in Transgogol.

According to police reports, the man was at the campaign house when the suspect came from behind and slashed his neck; he fell and died instantly.

The body was left at the campaign house when the police arrived and took the body to the Modilon hospital morgue.

PPC Rubiang said the motive behind the killing is unknown and police are investigating and talking to eyewitness.

He said the people who were at the scene must assist the police in locating the whereabouts of the suspect.

“I want to call on the people who are involved in campaigning to not stay up late in campaign houses. Do your campaign during the day. We are yet to establish the cause of death so we will not blame anyone or the candidate,” said PPC Rubiang.