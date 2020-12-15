Man injured, classrooms destroyed in strong winds

His toes were reportedly crushed while the two-in-one classroom has been flattened to the ground.

The students of Kapo Primary School were having their class party on Tuesday, December 8th, when high winds uprooted two pine trees in the school grounds.

While one tree had fallen clear, another crashed onto a building filled with children and guardians.

One of the locals who was in the Grade Four classroom at that time, Ben Jesse, said only two people were injured; a student who suffered only minor injuries and a man who was rushed to the nearby Kapo Lutheran sub-health centre.

“Mi lukim disla diwai pudaun pas na narapla tisa man ya, em tok ‘diwai’. Mi no lukim disla kam,” Jesse said. “Taim mi bend daun olsem mi harim diwai em pudaun. Mi no save hau mi kam pudaun lo hia,” he said, pointing to a clearing.

Over 20 people were inside the classrooms when the tree crashed through. Most of them were Grade Four students and their siblings who were shocked to find themselves surrounded by debris and tree branches.

Headmaster Asa Nathan said the school, which was established in 1963, had only 13 classrooms and now that the two Grade Four classrooms have been destroyed, they will need new ones to cater to the over 300 students who are expected to enroll next year.

“That building damaged by the fallen tree is one of the oldest classrooms built in the 1970s,” he stated.

The most recent permanent structure at Kapo primary is a double classroom that was built by the Digicel Foundation.

The head of the school is appealing to political and local leaders to assist with the school’s infrastructural development.

“This school is an old colonial school started by the Australian Lutheran mission and we have not received any help from any of these (government) agencies. All these classrooms that have been built were from the parents’ hard work.”

Apart from classrooms, the headmaster says his 16 teachers also need permanent homes. Most of them are currently living in semi-permanent structures that have been built by the locals.

(Kapo Primary School headmaster, Asa Nathan, in front of the damaged building)