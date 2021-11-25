Man Faces Drug, Weapons Charges

The matter was adjourned from last month for the defendant to get a lawyer to represent him in this matter.

Sean Honey, General Manager of BSA Constructions appeared for six charges laid against him, two counts for possession of pistol, four counts of live ammunitions and possession of Dangerous Drug (Marijuana).

He appeared in court with his lawyer, Greg Sheppard from Young and William Lawyers.

Magistrate, Seth Tanei said the adjournment was for Honey to find a lawyer of his choice on the basis that the state witnesses are ready for trial.

December 16 has been fixed as the trial date. Honey is also involved in another matter where he is charged under the PNG Customs Act for processing and smuggling 168kg of methamphetamine/ice valued at K90 million.

He is currently out on a K10,000 National Court Bail.

Task Force Team, Saki Bomb Operation consisting of Police and PNG Customs alleged that Honey smuggled the dangerous drug into the country from the United States.

He was arrested on October 2nd, 2021.