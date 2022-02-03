Man Dies From Electrocution

The St. John Ambulance team received the 111 call a little after noon yesterday, with a report that a man was electrocuted near the Crown Hotel in Downtown Port Moresby. His body fell 50 meters down a ravine.

St. John’s paramedics, nurses and HEO’s were first on the scene of the incident where a large crowd had gathered. The danger of live wires was evident near the guard rail and the surrounding wet concrete.

The St. John’s team entered the ravine at a considerable distance away from the live wires and climbed across to retrieve the ma. It is unknown where he was standing when he was electrocuted.

The team managed to get the patient onto a stretcher and to the ambulance.

Ambulance staff could not revive the man. He was pronounced dead at the Port Moresby General Hospital.