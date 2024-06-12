Man charged with forgery

Yam Siang Yeoh, 47, was arrested and charged by Police for falsely changing the shareholders of WP Kampani Limited and appointing himself as the Director.

Police alleged that from September 19th, 2014 to June 24th, 2026 in Port Moresby, Yeoh knowingly and fraudulently uttered a false document namely IPA Form 13 to change shareholders of the company. IPA form 16 to change the director of the company. Form 15 to give consent and appoint himself as Director of the company with the intent that some person whether a particular person or not act upon the said document in the belief that it was genuine.

Yeoh was arrested and charged with one count of Forgery contravening section 462 of the Criminal Code and one count of Uttering contravening section 463 of the Criminal Code Act.

His constitutional rights under section 42 (2) of the Constitution were administered to him in the CID Metro Fraud Office while he was detained at Boroko Cell.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii read out his bail conditions and made an application for his passport to be kept by the Court for safekeeping.

Nii adjourned the matter to July 11th for further mention.