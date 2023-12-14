Man busted producing marijuana

According to the village leaders and the police officers, the suspect is now being detained in the police station at 15 Mile. He had been cultivating marijuana plants in his garden, and also being involved in a lot of crimes in the village.

Central Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Laimo Asi affirmed that 28 marijuana plants that the alleged suspect had planted were uprooted by the police after communication with the village leaders.

PPC Asi said the marijuana plants were growing in his peanut and kaukau garden. The marijuana was uprooted and taken back to Port Moresby to use as exhibits to charge him.

The PPC added that police have also received reports from the village leaders from those areas that they were threatened by the suspect who had been very violent in the village.

Some of them had been victims of assault, threats and intimidation and they felt that he was a danger to the community.

“The village people were satisfied with the police and thanked them for the apprehension of the man and promised to work closely with the police to report others who are involved in such activity,” Asi said.