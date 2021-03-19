Man beaten to death: Police

Police in Manus Province reported that the deceased was tied with a rope and continuously assaulted by a group of men at Sopolau village in the Lelemadih-Bupichupeu Rural LLG, Lorengau, on 16th March.

Manus provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the victim was left unconscious in the bush with ropes tied around him when he was found by villagers.

He sustained injures to his head and around his body.

He was taken to the Lorengau General Hospital but later died at the hospital at 5pm on March 17th.

The deceased was identified as Palkou Potiloh, 48 years of age from Warambei village.

His body was placed in the morgue for autopsy.

PPC Yapu said no suspects were reported and Police are investigating the incident.

He has appealed to the nearby villages to assist police with the investigation and identify suspects involved in the incident.

In a related incident, the suspect who was involved in the killing of a Grade Seven student at Liap village in PNKA LLG was finally arrested and charged for murder.

The suspect was identified as Kirou Atio, aged 32, married with one child and from Liap village.

He appeared in the Lorengau Committal Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.