Man arrested for wife’s murder

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed that the man is the late woman's husband.

Sika also stated that the man was on the run after committing the offence. He said he was finally caught and is now detained at the Hohola Police Station cell.



"He will be questioned about the crime committed and will be charged accordingly. I want to commend the hard working officers who did the dawn raid and apprehended the suspect,” Sika said.

According to a police brief, the 40-year-old deceased woman from Chuave, Simbu Province, sells betelnut at Farmset at the Gordon's Industrial area. It was also reported that the deceased, before being killed, had argued with her husband. Police were able to establish this after speaking to eyewitnesses.

Sika said interviews will continue with possible eyewitnesses before they can charge the man.

Met Supt Sika also added that the arrest was successful because genuine people in the community assisted the police which led to the suspect’s apprehension.