Man Arrested For Selling Sister's Car

East New Britain Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Joseph Tabali said police investigation revealed that the vehicle belong to the suspect’s sister. He had negotiated with the victim to sell the vehicle for K20 000.

PPC Tabali said on December 31st 2021 the victim and his wife met with the suspect and agreed that K4000 will be the initial payment. The defendant agreed and then gave the suspect K4 000 cash on that day. The suspect then gave the vehicle keys to the couple, who brought the vehicle to a workshop in Takubar to be fixed.

While the vehicle was at the workshop, it was discovered that the vehicle was not roadworthy and needed more repairs done to get it back on the road.

The PPC said on February 18 2022, the suspect asked the victim and to pay another sum of money, threatening he would retrieve the vehicle if they didn’t.

“The victim was in desperate need of the car (so) made a SMS transfer of K5 000 to (the) suspect’s BSP account and then gave another K500 to him. The victim then asked for the ownership documents so they can do transfer of the ownership of the vehicle. From there it was discovered that the suspect was not the owner of the vehicle, but his sister,” PPC Tabali said.

PPC Tabali said the matter was reported to police and the suspect was arrested and charged for stealing under false pretense. He is now locked up at Kokopo police station waiting for his court date.

The PPC advised the public to be careful when buying used property from another person, to physically check that all is ok before making payments.

He said for properties such as cars, buyers must confirm ownership documents before paying.