Man apprehended for possession of unlicensed gun and ammunition

Central Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Laimo Asi confirmed that the man is now detained in the cell awaiting court.

PPC Asi said the man was intercepted along the Hiritano Highway by the Doa Police personnel whist traveling in a vehicle.

Police were quick to respond to the information provided by another police unit, stopped the vehicle, searched the suspect and discovered the shotgun and bullets.

When condemning the act, Asi said the use of guns had taken lives of many people and people who want to carry guns must have it licensed.

“Guns have been used to commit robberies along the highways in Central Province. Therefore, I am pleased with my police officers who managed to apprehend the man who will appear in court to explain why he was having in his possession the unlicensed gun and bullets.

“I also want to issue a warning to those who make illegal guns to help criminals rob innocent people and commit other crimes that your days are numbered,” he said.

The PPC added that the number of bullets that the man had in his possession is many and so further investigations will be conducted to identify the source of the bullets.