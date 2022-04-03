Man Accused Of Deceiving Lender

The 41-year-old from Pira Village in the Kagua Erave District of Southern Highlands Province, was arrested and charged for one count of stealing under Section 406 (a) of the PNG Criminal Code (PNGCC), Chapter 262.

Police allege that between the 23rd of June and 26th of August, 2020 the suspect gave his bank card to a finance company operating in Mendi, and obtained a loan of K12,624.00.

Police allege that the suspect later applied for a new bank card without informing the finance company and this affected his loan repayments. The finance company lodged a formal complaint at the provincial Fraud Unit. Police then conducted an investigation and arrested the suspect.

Southern Highlands Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Inspector Daniel Yangen said the suspect was released on a K500 police bail.