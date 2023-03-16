MAML CEO terminated

In a letter dated March 8th, 2023, Geoctau advised Pondros that the board has unanimously reached a resolution to terminate her services on the following grounds:

The reports she provided, and received by the board on February 25th, were deemed ‘unsatisfactory and not convincing’;

Huge amounts of public funds for the people of Morobe have been spent on the company with minimal turnover.

In response, Pondros told this newsroom that her reports were deemed unsatisfactory despite her team “submitting a full comprehensive report covering financials, technical and administration of Morobe Alluvial Mining”.

“There was no proper acknowledgment to the reports received and what sections of the report in particular they were not satisfied with,” she said.

“In my report, I submitted financial reports for 2021 and 2022 with bank reconciliation showing how funds were spent.

“Funds were used for their intended purposes as approved by the Board of MAML.

“Therefore both reasons for my termination were not in accordance to confinement of the employment contract between MAML and myself.

“It means my termination was unlawful.”

MAML, the brainchild of former governor, Ginson Saonu, was established in May 2020 and reportedly allocated K5 million annually while over K20 million was used to set up the company.

Pondros told Loop PNG that MAML liabilities have amounted to K21 million.

Her termination follows that of the managing director of Morobe Resources Holdings Ltd, Elizabeth Lolo Bradshaw, in February.

Bradshaw was terminated for the same reasons, with a member of the business arms board saying there is “nothing” in the accounts.