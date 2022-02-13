Mama Halipim Mama in Kutubu

The women group were able to save during a year and presented the funds to MHM Founder Ruth Undi at Daga village, Pimaga Station on Thursday 10 February 2022.

Mrs Undi expressed gratitude to the women who welcomed the foundation with open arms into their community and lives. She emphasized on the work of the non-profit she heads.

She said as a mother, who grew up in the villages that she now has a big presence in, found motivation to dream big. Mrs Undi said: “God i blessim mi (God has blessed me).” She said through the blessings she has received, has come back to work with the mothers in her community.

The investment from the women group was the first of its kind for any MHM group from the Southern Highlands Province who are investing for a better tomorrow.

The MHM office is also the first to be established in the western end of Southern Highlands Province.

During the occasion, MHM Founder also cut the ribbon to open the MHM foundation chapter for the Daga village.

K10, 000 was also presented to the Kutubu-Mt Bosave women group to set up their office and enhance the work of women networking agenda.

Undi first established the MHM office headquarters in Ialibu District and opened its chapter for Kagua Erave Districts last December. She is set to open another office in Mendi District soon.

Meantime, the Southern Highlands Women Demand for Change (SHWDC) is another body working in partnership with UN Women and MHM to improve lifestyles of women in the province.

SHWDC Founder, Janet Nisa said through the UN Women platform, the organization strengthens them to move forward and address these issues of women and girls in the province.

Mrs Nisa said the MHM founder and the UN Women assist them with funding to gather for SHWDC activities across the five districts of the province.

The women contribute to the development for the province, however, it is their sentiments that their issues have not been addressed, thus resorting to now address their issues through the MHM Foundation, UN Women and SHWDC.