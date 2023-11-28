Malaysian High Commissioner welcomed to PNG

In his welcome remarks, Acting Governor General Sir Gibbs Salika encouraged both PNG and Malaysia to expand cooperation in the areas of business and trade.

“The extent of our bilateral ties is satisfactory, however, there is scope for both our countries to further expand cooperation in business, trade and investment, tourism and banking services. Let us continue to encourage both our countries to step up efforts to facilitate more Trade and Investment Relations between our respective private sectors,” Salika said.

The Acting Governor General acknowledged the support of Malaysia to PNG through the various regional forums such as ASEAN, APEC and the UN and urged further collaboration on issues such as climate change, counter terrorism and good governance.

High Commissioner bin Hashim said Malaysia is commitment to work with Papua New Guinea bilaterally and through multilateral forums.

“On the economic front, Malaysia continues to be a keen development partner to Papua New Guinea in many sectors that could benefit us together. My Government is committed to working closely with you and your Government to enhance our bilateral relationship from strength to strength,” bin Hashim said.

High Commissioner bin Hashim also urged the PNG Government and PNG based businesses to explore investment and business opportunities in Malaysia which he says can lead to wider exposure of the Asian market and greater economic benefits.

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor General said PNG appreciates foreign investments that provides direct benefits to Papua New Guineans and that operate within the laws of the country and in respect of human rights.