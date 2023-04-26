Malaria awareness conducted

The free mass testing and treatment was conducted to commemorate World Malaria Day, which falls on April 25th every year, with more than 150 people being tested and 11 people being treated for malaria.

The 2023 World Malaria theme is; ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate and Implement’.

Public awareness on malaria, including children’s immunisation, TB and other diseases was conducted at the market, including distribution of brochures and posters to the public.

The event was conducted by the Madang Provincial Health Authority (MaPHA), with support from its partners; Rotary Against Malaria (RAM), UNICEF, FHI360, Town Clinic and Madang Urban LLG.

Provincial Disease Control Officer, Arthur Walgun, said with the theme to deliver zero malaria, it is important that community leaders, local MPs, business houses and stakeholders support the PHA in the fight against malaria.

Provincial Health Promotion Officer, Bernadette Imbosi, emphasised that a clean environment also plays an important role in preventing mosquitoes from breeding near our homes.

“Be responsible for your own health in cleaning your homes, being cautious of your own personal hygiene and avoid getting sick,” Ms Imbosi said.

(Sr Judy Alingo doing a malaria rapid diagnostic test on one of the children at the Kakaruk Town Market, Madang Province)