Malamata Yapo cultural festival launched

This remote extravaganza, nestled on the border between Enga and East Sepik provinces, unfolded with a vibrant display of indigenous heritage.

Humbled by the presence of Governor Ipatas and the gathering of attendees from neighbouring villages across Sepik and Enga provinces, Mr Kilanda shared NCC's commitment to bolstering the festival annually.

He declared that this event would soon become a fixture in the national cultural events calendar, underscoring NCC's dedication to returning cultural festivals to the grassroots, fostering a sense of ownership among communities.

In his impassioned address, Kilanda emphasized the vital role of cultural centres as repositories of historical and traditional wisdom.

"Preserving the sanctity of our cultural centre is paramount; it's here that our legacy and ancestral knowledge endure," he conveyed, urging the attendees to champion this noble endeavour.

With a ceremonial flourish, Kilanda officially designated the Malamata Yapo Cultural Festival as a distinguished national event, accompanied by an official certificate of recognition. NCC's monetary pledge of K10,000 reinforced their commitment to the festival's success.

The governor expressed his admiration for the festival's cultural showcase and the unity it fostered among the remote Malamata community.

Citing the past 26 years of quiet but diligent efforts to cultivate tourism, Governor Ipatas recognized the potential of cultural heritage to draw local and international visitors.

He highlighted the symbiotic relationship between cultural events and economic growth, as tourists bring investments that uplift the province.

Governor Ipatas passionately encouraged the shift from confrontational attitudes to proactive involvement in cultural activities that drive community transformation. Reflecting the impact of these efforts, Enga Province has already welcomed over 660 international tourists this year.

In a gesture of goodwill, Governor Ipatas unveiled plans to fund a sawmill for Malamata Primary School through the Enga Children's Fund, signaling his dedication to educational upliftment.

He also committed nearly K200,000 over two years to bolster the school's resources. Promising to further enrich the community, he pledged to construct a community aid post and secure the Malamata rural airstrip with fencing.

The launch of the Malamata Yapo Cultural Festival not only celebrated the profound heritage of the region but also heralded a brighter future of unity, development, and sustainable growth for the remote communities nestled along the Enga-East Sepik border.