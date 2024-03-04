Malala Secondary grateful for ICT lab

The facility is funded by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) under the Education Component of its Corporate Social Responsibilities.

Managing Director for NFA Justin Ilakini was thrilled to be part of the opening ceremony as a former student of Malala Secondary and one of the 63 pioneers when it became a secondary school.

During Mr. Ilakini’s speech, whilst he reminisced on his arrival 31 years ago, the memories and experiences gained at the institution, he also acknowledged the administration for the changes that have occurred and the upgrade of the school so far.

In terms of ICT development in the country, Mr. Ilakini stated that in six months, NFA will be the most advanced state-owned entity with an ICT infrastructure. NFA is rolling out a major reform which will be captured within their new building in Port Moresby.

“We have seen the importance of ICT. The productivity, the efficiency in service delivery. The turnaround time in terms of doing our work. We’ve embraced what ICT can do to serve our people better, in the fisheries sector, and in all other sectors as well. So, when we received the request to build an ICT lab, I didn’t hesitate, I knew the importance of ICT and the impact it would have on you students,” Ilakini stated.

A further commitment was also made by the Managing Director to build a second ICT lab at Malala Primary School with the support of the Madang Provincial Government.

Mr. Ilakini stated that NFA is the implementing agency of the government and will implement policies made by the government.

In terms of ICT, Mr. Ilakini stated that students had the right to have access to quality cutting-edge technology to lift the standard of education within the country.

He further added that the school has produced so many elites in the country who hold top management and executive positions in the country. Ilakini stated that being at Malala Secondary School was the best moment in his life when he learned to expand his mindset, discover learning at the highest level, learn about God and had the opportunity to advance in his education

Governor Ramsey Pariwa, also an ex-Malala student thanked NFA as a development partner in building the ICT lab. The Governor challenged the students to have big dreams and encouraged them to study hard and smart.

Mr. Pariwa stated that the performance rate of Malala Secondary had dropped significantly over the years from being the highest-performing school that usually tops the country to be the second last in a recent result.

Governor Pariwa also committed K100,000 towards Malala Secondary to use for connectivity purposes so that students can use the internet for learning purposes. He also stated that the government needs to do more in terms of education infrastructure.

The Secretary for the National Executive Council Margarette So’on, also a former student encouraged students to take education seriously with the right mindset and attitude.

Ms. So’on advised the students to use the facility wisely taking into account the new Acts put in place to monitor responsible usage of the internet such as the Digital Government Act and the Cyber Crime Code Act.