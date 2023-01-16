Malahang eviction in final phase

The first phase of eviction was conducted on December 18th last year after an eight-month grace period, extended by the Court and Church, lapsed.

Two foreign-owned shops were pulled down to show stubborn settlers that the church was determined to clear the land.

ELCPNG General Secretary, Bernard Kaisom, said they halted the process during the Christmas period to give more time to settlers to pull down their structures, as well as observe the festive period.

On Saturday, January 14th, the second and final eviction process resumed.

“What’s happening now is the actual eviction,” he stated. “Those who listened and saw the example done to the two shops, and removed their structures, are ok.”

“There are those who still think there will be another chance given because during that time last year, the defendant sought a stay application at the Supreme Court, which was rejected. So that was cleared.

“So whatever that remains standing will be forcefully pulled down.

“We are doing it properly with assistance from Lands officers to identify where the legal land boundary is. We are doing everything in a good way.”

The principal defendant in the case is a local who was allegedly selling land to outsiders; land that Justice Paulus Dowa ruled on March 25th, 2022, as belonging to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG.