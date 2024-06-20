Malaguna road nears completion

This is exciting news for residents and commuters in Rabaul town as the rehabilitation works nears completion.

Rabaul District Civil Works Engineer, Mellie Munulai, said the project, which involved major pavement repairs and drainage improvements, has been progressing smoothly under the supervision of contractor Nivani Ltd.

Awarded at a cost of K1.7 million from the Provincial Services Improvement Program (PSIP), Nivani Ltd has been working to revamp the infrastructure of the Malaguna Road which runs from Tropicana to the Mango Avenue Intersection.

Munulai said the rehabilitation efforts aim to enhance road quality, address drainage issues and ultimately provide safer and more convenient travel for all users.

In the past, this vital road has been subject to silt and garbage buildup, blocking the drainages and resulting in overflow on the road surface.

Munulai thanked the East New Britain Provincial Administration, through the respective Divisions of Finance, Planning and Technical Services, for supporting Rabaul District to rehabilitate this major infrastructure.

Meantime, Acting Rabaul District Administrator, Freddy Lemeki, said the completion rate at 98 percent is a promising development for the local community and business houses.

Lemeki said rehabilitation work on key trunk roads in town greatly complement the ENB Provincial Government’s efforts to rebuild Rabaul Town.