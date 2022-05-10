Makini, Kuat Declared New LLG Stations

A groundbreaking ceremony took place recently for the building of an Administration building at the cost of K400,000.

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu presented cheques to local contractors to build new Local Level Government Administrative Buildings for Mape and Kuat LLGs in Finschhafen District.



Governor Saonu was accompanied by Morobe Deputy Provincial Administrators, Miring Singoling (Corporate Affairs & Investment) and Robin Bazzinuc (Social Services) along with other provincial planning officials.

The Governor visited Makini Village at Mape LLG and then proceeded with the delegation on to Satneng Village at Kuat LLG for the occasion the same day.



Governor Saonu said a submission was done in 2018 to the Lands Boundary Commission for separation of Burum/Kuat, Yabim/Mape & Umi/ Atzera LLGs respectively. This decision was based on geographical and population status of the respective areas.



A declaration by the Minister for Provincial Affairs recently to separate these LLGs is timely, he said.



He added that Morobe is a large province, and further LLGs would be considered and submitted for separation this year and those will be Kome LLG in Menyamya and Wain/Erap LLG in the Nawaeb district.

He stated that the District Powers of Finschhafen would be separated to give more power in running affairs of Yabim, Mape, Kate and Finschahhfen Urban separately from Hube, Kuat, Burum as separate administrative centres.