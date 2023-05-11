MAKATA keen on establishing a Sand Mining policy

Currently, there is no specific policy, regulation and law on sand mining here in Papua New Guinea but there are already two sand mining companies that are in PNG to mine sand:

The previously proposed shoreline sand mining in Madang’s Sumgilbar LLG, which Niugini Sands Ltd, a Singaporean company.

They had applied for Exploration License but were successfully stopped by MAKATA in February 2021 through their campaign strategies.

The proposed Orokolo Bay Sand Mining Project at the mouth of the Kikori River, in the Gulf Province is proposed to be developed by Mayur Resources Ltd, and Australian mineral exploration and energy company.

According to Mr Magun, the proposed site for Madang in Sumgilbar is currently where their Sea Turtle Restoration Project Sites are located hence why they were very active in their campaign, as they receive donor funding to work with the communities along the sites to save, protect, increase and sustain the population of the critically endangered Leatherback turtles and other sea turtles.

MAKATA is keeping the Gulf proposed site in its radar for campaigns should the need arise as in this stage it is only in proposal.

Currently in Port Moresby awaiting funding from his donors, Magun would also like to follow up on his letter to the Prime Minister, James Marape and his government, with regard to establishing a Sand Mining Policy.

In his letter, he addresses the devasting impacts Sand Mining would have on the villages, the environment and livelihood of the people in Sumgilbar LLG and in the Gulf Province if allowed to proceed. He outlined some of the effects as seen from a dialogue between him and other activists from Asia who currently have Sand Mining in their areas.

The efforts of MAKATA move in line with PNG’s Constitutional Goals 4 and 5, Vision 2050, Sustainable Development Goals, policies, laws and the Medium-Term Development Goals that stipulate challenges that PNG must take up to protect its environment and biodiversity.

Magun now states that PNG is obliged to establish a sand mining policy and legislative framework to govern Sand Mining because;

To date, PNG does not have a transparent and accountable report of who is mining sand for construction and minerals.

There is no record of monitoring this activity

We do not know how much benefits resource owners, LLGs, Wards, Districts and Provincial Governments will get from Sand Mining both for construction and minerals.

Hence, MAKATA calls on the Government to establish a specific policy and law on Sand Mining for PNG so that it can regulate this industry.