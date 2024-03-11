Major water projects for Yangoru-Saussia

These projects are water supply systems for Yangoru Mobile Barracks, Kusambuk High School and Wingei Secondary School.

Local MP and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru said, “We have chosen to have bore water supply systems in these three key institutions. The water supply in Yangoru Barracks will cater for 45 families, and the water supply in Wingei will cater for the new Wingei Secondary School which will be a boarding school. The water supply will cover schools and the surrounding communities.”

Minister Maru said the Yangoru-Saussia DDA had been engaging contractors to build water supply systems because they had issues with the designs.

“We would find out after a few months that there were problems with the system or the bores were being put in the wrong place so the water would dry out and we move have to move it again. We have learned that we need to get Water PNG, who is the regulator of the water industry to be involved in reviewing the designs and managing the projects. Our plan in the district is to have water supply systems with 20-year life without any major maintenance. We don’t want to spend a large amount of money and find out after a few months that the water systems have collapsed,” said Minister Maru.

He states that under the MOU, the DDA and Water PNG assign one project engineer for the commencement of the district’s water supply system.

“We are now utilizing Water PNG as the regulator of the industry to check and approve the designs and to manage the three projects which will cost over K4 million,” Maru further stated.

As per the Government’s policy by 2030, 70 percent of the people must have access to safe water and sanitation.

“My district is very keen to implement this policy. We will have more water supply projects in the district following these three,” Maru added.

Water PNG Board chairman, Ambassador Aiwa Olmi thanked Minister Maru for his initiative of WaSH Policy, with the province being the first district to seek Water PNG’s technical expertise for their major water projects.