Major stride against drug abuse

The National Narcotics Bureau and the National Mental Health Directorate conducted a three-week training session in the notorious Wakunai District, known for its involvement in marijuana cultivation and supply.

Participants, including representatives from various sectors such as ex-combatants, chiefs, youths, women, auxiliary police, Catholic Diocese Health, Nazareth Centre for Rehabilitation, Callan Services, Bougainville Healthy Community Programme, and nurses from Buka General Hospital underwent training.

The ABG Department of Justice and Legal Services, in conjunction with the Department of Justice and Attorney General, orchestrated the training.

Twenty individuals graduated as Narcotics Community Based ambassadors, equipped with certificates in Basic Drugs Education and Awareness. Additionally, 14 received Training of Trainers Certificates in Basic Drugs Education and Mental Health.

These ambassadors will play a pivotal role in conducting community awareness, while local trainers extend the training to other key stakeholders in the district. They will also provide quarterly reports to the government through the ABG Department of Justice and Legal Services.

The graduation ceremony at St Mary’s Asitavi Secondary School in Wakunai saw the presence of key figures, including Kenneth Nanei, Chairman of the Bougainville Law and Justice Coordinating Mechanism, Ea’va Geita, Deputy Secretary for the National Department of Justice and Attorney General, and Joe Saferius, National Director for the Law and Justice Secretariat.

Elected community government leaders from Rau and Terra signed a joint statement of intent during the graduation, witnessed by senior representatives of the Law and Justice Sector. This commitment signifies a united front in combatting drugs and alcohol abuse in the region.

The ceremony also marked the initiation of a region-wide awareness and education campaign set to roll out across Bougainville in 2024.

The successful collaboration between community governments and the National Government reflects a promising step forward in the ongoing battle against illicit drug abuse in Bougainville.