Major Research Symposium

It is an academic event that aims to promote research and scholarly activities among its faculty, staff, and students.

The symposium serves as a platform for researchers and scholars to present their work and engage in discussions on various topics of interest. It aims to promote research culture and academic excellence within the university community.

Except for this year, past series of the event also hosted special guests from outside DWU. Last year the Dean of University of Papua New Guinea's School of Humanities, Professor Leo Marai, delivered the keynote address. This year Professor Nicholas Garnier, Director for Centre for Social Research, will provide insights into current trends and advancements in research and inspire participants to pursue excellence in their own scholarly endeavors.

The theme of the event is “ILLUMINATING PATHS: KNOWLEDGE IN SERVICE TO OTHERS”

During the symposium, final year researchers from the Arts Faculty will present their work through oral presentations or poster sessions. These are students from the following departments:

Social and Religious Studies

PNG Studies and International Relations

Communication Arts (Journalism)

Governance and Leadership

The topics covered in the symposium span across different fields of study, reflecting the diverse research interests of the DWU community. These topics may include but are not limited to education, health sciences, environmental studies, social sciences, business management, theology, and indigenous knowledge.

There will be three sessions;

Session 1: Topic Areas: Election, Migration, China and Climate Change

Session 2: Topic Areas: Education, School Fights, Language and Street Children

Session 3: Topic Areas: Service Delivery and Internal Migration

In addition to presentations and keynote speeches, the Maror Research Symposium may also include panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. These activities aim to facilitate meaningful interactions among researchers and foster interdisciplinary collaborations.

The symposium plays a crucial role in promoting a research culture within DWU. It encourages faculty members, staff, and students to engage in research activities that contribute to knowledge creation and address societal challenges. By providing a platform for researchers to share their findings, the symposium enhances the visibility and impact of research conducted at DWU.

Just like any other important DWU academic events, this year's Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Maror Symposium will be once again livestreamed on the university's Facebook page.