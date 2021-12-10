Major Projects For West Sepik

The projects include the US$200 million (K700 million) Vanimo Port, K200 million for the West Coast Highway linking Vanimo to Wewak, and K200 million for the Telefomin-Tabubil Road.

It was mentioned that work on Vanimo-Wewak and Tabubil-Telefomin highways had started with 40km more to reach Telefomin.

He also announced to the people of West Sepik that the Government had allocated K15 million in the 2022 Budget as a collateral to build a new modern hospital in Vanimo; and will be giving K5 million to the province to build a Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) college for the young people of West Sepik.

However, Vanimo Green MP and Opposition leader, Belden Namah said there is no K1 billion for Vanimo Green River District and West Sepik Province.

“There is no such thing as early Christmas gift. Where are all the monies going to come from for all this commitments? The wharf project and the Vanimo airport and terminal projects were all initiated by former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill,” he told this newsroom.