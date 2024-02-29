Major plans for NIP fisheries sector

Approved by the Provincial Executive Council at its meeting on Tuesday, February 24th, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Fisheries Committee, Sammy Missen, announced the successful outcome of an intensive screening and deliberation process.

The successful bidder and investor for the project, PNG FJ Enterprises Limited, will go into a joint venture business partnership with the provincial government business arm, New Ireland Development Corporation (NIDC).

Missen informed the PEC that four reputable companies had applied through the Fisheries Committee and underwent a rigorous screening process. After going through the screening process, PNG FJ Enterprises Limited met all the requirements and was selected. PNG FJ Enterprise Ltd has a clear objective to revamp the fisheries industry in New Ireland, open a market and create a source of income for fishermen across the maritime province.

New Ireland was the major fishing province in the mid-seventies up to the late eighties, ahead of Madang Province when American fishing company StarKist established a big fleet of fishing ships and a fish filleting, processing and smoke factory on Nango Island.

Under the new joint venture approved by PEC, NIDC will secure 20 percent free equity in the shareholding and have the option to acquire another 10 percent in future.

Missen said PNG FJ will lease the inshore fish processing facility in Kavieng for six months and thereafter, review the lease agreements subject to performance and market indicators.

“We have confidence in the investor because it has shown initial commitment and has the financial resources and capacity to venture into the fisheries business,” stated Missen.

“The shareholding of PNG FJ is made up of existing successful business houses already operating in Kavieng and Papua New Guinea. It is a sign of investor confidence, especially at this time of political insecurity.