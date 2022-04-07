Major Impact Projects Launched in Oro

From the Girua Airport, the group and entourage proceeded to the township of Oro.

After arriving at Embara, the groundbreaking ceremony for the rehabilitation, maintenance and sealing of the Kokoda and Northern Highway took place. The program was brief as the team had to travel to Oro Bay to hold a similar ceremony for the communities in the area.

The Kokoda Northern Highway is an Australian Government funded project under the Transport Support Program (TSSP) and is valued at K51 million.

The dignitaries then moved on to Oro Bay for the commissioning of the maintenance and rehabilitation for the Oro Bay Wharf.

This project will support the increase in business activities that will come online when the Kokoda and Musa Nickel Project become a reality. The rehabilitation and maintenance of the Port is also funded by the Australian Government under the Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP) and is valued at K112 million.

Prime Minister Marape who was initially part of the program for the launches on Wednesday, did not attend. However, he was expected to arrive in the province this morning, Thursday 8 April, for the official commissioning of the K85 million Asian Development Bank funded partnership – the Divune Hydro Project.