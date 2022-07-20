Maintain Peace In NGI: N’Dranou

Mr N’Dranou commended everyone in the region for the successful outcome of polling with no election related violence and asked for the same spirit to be maintained throughout.

He said all NGI Provinces are now in the counting period and believes the counting will also end well, however, he is concerned if this will be the same during the declaration period.

“I’m appealing to candidates to continue maintaining control over their supporters especially after the counting,” Mr N’Dranou said.

He said this following the security assessment and reports that there may be confrontations between rival candidates after the declarations.

“We have done well and we do not want to be seen like the other regions that have caused mayhem through the election period so please take ownership of this election to ensure no problem arises during counting and declaration,” ACP N’Dranou said.

“I would like to remind the candidates that you all are leaders and should always do what is right and best for the people, that is safe fair and free election,” he said.

Mr N’Dranou said there will be one winning candidate and the others should not feel like it’s the end of their political career.

“They must continue to guide their supporters to prove their leadership quality that could be useful in their next political career, so I am appealing to candidates to ensure their supporters accept whatever the results are,” says Mr. N’Dranou.

“On this note I want to congratulate the elected member for Pomio open, Elias Kapavore and newly elected member for Rabaul Open, Graham Piniau Rumet, who will lead for the next five years.”

He commended the candidates that contested for the Pomio and Rabaul seats for managing their supporters that resulted in the declaration and a successful completion of the election process.