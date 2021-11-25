Magistrate Unjo To Rule On Bail Application

Magistrate Garry Unjo said he needed time to go through the submissions before a decision is reached.

The Court is also expected to hear submissions of Pang’s sentencing.

The businessman pleaded guilty to 11 charges last week, three charges for being in possession of firearm without license, two charges for possession of firearm and six charges for possession of live ammunition.

Police said Pang was not charged for being in possession of methamphetamine, though there was overwhelming evidence, which police uncovered a mini meth lab operated by Pang.

The country does not have laws to prosecute persons in possession of this dangerous drug.

Lawyer representing Pang, Simon Nutley from Nutley Lawyers submitted that there was no allegation by police that the accused was using any of the firearm or live ammunition to commit an assault, but rather he was caught in possession of the weapons.

Furthermore, it was submitted that Pang needed to seek treatment and rehabilitation for his addictions.

The State, however argued that during the interview before he was arrested, the accused admitted that he was part of a group responsible for the production, distribution and consumption of illegal drug called methamphetamine or ice.

The prosecutor said if the bail is granted, he would interfere with ongoing investigations.

The matter has been moved to Friday for bail consideration and for the Court to hear submissions on his sentencing.