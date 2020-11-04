Madang youth surrender drugs, homebrew equipment

The young men, from the wards of Ainong and Simbai, were supported by their mothers and elders as they began their first step towards a fresh start.

The police officer who received the illegal items, Wilford Salai, encouraged the youth to give their lives to God.

He said the young people in Simbai exchange marijuana with their peers from Ramu River for guns, electronic gadgets or money.

Simbai LLG President, Johnson Gingeb, stated that this marks a new era as they work towards eradicating drugs and homebrew, or steam, which is destroying the younger generation.

The event, held on Saturday, 31st October, brought tears of joy to members of the community, who applauded the young men for taking the brave step forward for a better district.

(Pictures by: Morris Wiam)