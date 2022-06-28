Madang Town Market Reopens

The closure of the market affected many vendors and residents.

A female vendor from Transgogol thanked the authorities for settling the issue in order that those who depend on the market’s facilities, return and sell their produce.

The market management has also issued a stern warning to sellers and buyers not to conduct business before and after the market closes for the day.

Market bag carriers have also been banned. They mainly consists of young boys who offer to carry market cargo for anyone needing the service, for a small fee.

According to Police, some carriers have been causing problems at the market. Police have said while acting as carriers, they have been conducting illegal activities in and around the market vicinity, including bag snatching.

Meantime, health inspectors are also concerned at the pile of rubbish accumulating inside the market. The market management had been served with a notice to remove the rubbish or have it closed.