Madang Teachers Await Postings

More than 100 teachers who were at the Madang Education Office to check their posting were not able to get an update, as there were no officers to serve them.

A teacher, who had fronted up at the office said there was no notice from the Education office regarding their posting for the 2022 academic year and they are not aware when the list will be out.

He said some of them had to travel by boat to have access to a vehicle to travel to Madang town. This he said was very expensive and expressed frustration that there was no one to help them.

The teacher said the Education Officers have a duty to inform teachers and not being absent. He is concerned that some teachers will be posted to rural areas and they needed enough time to prepare themselves.

“The same thing happened last year and some teachers missed out on filling in resumption forms because they were busy sorting out their children who were in school. This must not happen again. The Education Officers have a duty and must come out and explain why there is a delay in the posting.”

The Acting Director - Senior Professional Assistance for Madang, John Ura in a letter in January 2022, said the posting list will be out anytime this week. He said by then teachers will know their posting and will prepare for next week resumption.