Madang to rollout criminal database system

After so many trials, challenges and setbacks, Madang Province has now been chosen to roll out the pilot project, and have completed the workshop for all Law and Justice Sector Agency officers in Madang.

It was an intensive weeklong of information uploading and processing for the participants in terms of understanding the system itself and requirements needed in ensuring that it works and can be rolled out to the other 21 provinces.

It was a triumph for the Law and Justice Sector, the agencies, participants, facilitators, stakeholders and the country, as the workshop ended with key participants acquiring certificates to commence the on the implementation phase.

Chairman for National Criminal Process Improvement Project and Provincial Resident Judge of Madang, Justice Iova Geita, whilst congratulating all that participated, stated that he would back this project by ensuring that necessary funding is pumped in to ensure its continuity.

Madang Police Station Commander, Inspector Patrick Walis, recognizes the task at hand for police in initiating the process by ensuring that accurate data is being entered for all the other agencies to access and progress on.

He also acknowledges that fact that as a manager, he now can rely as well on the system to tell him if his staff are performing or not through the platform indicators.

The Office of the Governor, Ramsey Pariwa, has also indicated their support of this project in the province by pledging some funding later on during the project.

This is a relief for Judiciary as prominent effort and support from key players and stakeholders is needed to ensure this project is rolled out successfully.

In the coming week will see that all the agencies that participated will receive full one on one training before the facilitating team heads back to Port Moresby.