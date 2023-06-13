Madang rice farmer makes history

Bob has become the first farmer on Karkar Island to receive training as an Irrigated Rice Farmer through the Trukai Smart Farmer program.

This program aims to enhance the capabilities of local farmers and promote sustainable farming practices. Bob now proudly tends to 3 hectares of land exclusively dedicated to rice cultivation, reflecting his commitment to the industry.

Expressing his gratitude, Bob extends his thanks to Trukai Industries for their valuable contribution in strengthening the local agriculture sector.

Through their support, Bob and many others have received training and guidance to enhance their skills and knowledge in rice farming.

His success as the first Irrigated Rice Farmer on Karkar Island showcases the program's effectiveness in empowering farmers and promoting self-sufficiency in food production.

Bob's accomplishment is part of a larger nationwide effort, as 105 farmers from various regions will also be honored later this year.

They will receive their accredited Certificate in Irrigated Rice Farming from Unitech, acknowledging their dedication and expertise in this field.

This recognition further underscores the importance of initiatives like the Trukai Smart Farmer program in fostering agricultural growth and ensuring a prosperous future for farmers across the country.