Madang remains calm

There was trouble brewing in the early hours of the morning by opportunists trying to cause mayhem but were dismissed by police officers.

Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Robert Baim gave strict orders for all business houses within the town to close operations by 12 midday today, including all PMV operations. This was to maintain order and monitor the movement of people in and out of town, in case of an uprising.

PPC Baim is adamant about maintaining peace within Madang town and currently the extension of the Christmas/New Year operation “Kisim Bek Hangu Panu, Sain Habe” is ongoing until the end of the month.

Police have struggled to maintain law and order over the past months and have vowed not to tolerate any uprising related to the Port Moresby chaos. Truckloads of commuters from outer regions have been turned back, with empty buses allowed to transport those that have come into town in the morning.

PPC Baim has also ensured to maintain order in attempted uprisings in Ramu and Walium as well. The situation will be assessed today, tomorrow and over the weekend with normal operations to resume on Monday.

He has warned opportunists to stay away from any illegal activities as police officers, defense and CS are on the ground to deal with any unruly behaviour.

PPC Baim has advised police officers to maintain integrity during these trying times and continue their sworn duty to protect and serve the country by maintaining law and order