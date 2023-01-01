Madang quiet throughout festivities

According to police situation briefs, police officers in Madang town and the rural commands like Bogia, Walium, Saidor, Dylup, and Ileg were generally quiet except for drunkards who disturbed the peace.

The matter was dealt with at the community level without police assistance.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Superintendent David Seine Jr was pleased with how the people behaved, and stated this must continue into the new year and onwards.



PPC Seine added that the police officers in the province are also preparing for Prime Minister James Marape's visit this week.

He added that liquor ban in the province is still in place.