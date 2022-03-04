Madang Presents K569m Budget

The budget presentation was made by Governor for Madang, Peter Yama and witnessed by Acting Secretary Andrew Oaeke, together with Madang Provincial administration staff in Wagani.

The Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey conveyed his appreciation to the Prime Minister for standing in on this occasion.

“In past governments, ministers of state were always stepping in to assist the head of executive government, but today it was reversed, the Prime Minister stepped in to assist the Treasurer and the Madang Provincial Government,” he said.

Fifteen of 22 provincial governments to date submitted their budgets for registration and approval with the Minister for Treasury.