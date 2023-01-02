Madang prepared to receive PM

According to Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa, PM Marape and visiting delegates will be arriving this afternoon from Mt Hagen to overnight. They will visit several project sites as part of the Connect PNG program, including the PMIZ project sites, the new Mobile Squad barracks site, Modilon hospital, and the Madang provincial administration headquarters.



Governor Pariwa said the PM will address Madang province on Tuesday, 3rd January.

He said Madang is privileged to host the PM and his team on the first week of the new year.

“I want the people at these sites to welcome the teams when they visit. We have many issues in the province and it is good that the team (is) here to see for themselves so when we ask for help they will not hesitate to give,” Pariwa said.