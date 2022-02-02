Madang police report over 20 deaths

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said most of these deaths occurred from attacks by criminals. Others were caused by vehicle accidents, family-related violence and under suspicious circumstances.

PPC Rubiang said police records show that in January alone, seven people were victims to sea piracy are still missing. Only one was found dead on January 15. Other deaths were of a pastor and two others allegedly killed by six armed men at Ramu River on Saturday 29 January. The PPC said the pastor and his two companions were travelling upstream in a motor canoe when pirates, armed with homemade guns and offensive weapons, attacked and killed them. Police officers were deployed to where the body of the pastor was and retrieved it. The late pastor was taken to the hospital by villagers.

An elementary school teacher teaching at Sigia Elementary School was murdered at Jopto by criminals, as he was on his way home. 46-year old Peter Kabazaum was beheaded. His head was taken by the criminals, while his body was brought to the Modilon Hospital morgue.

Another teacher was found dead by security guards at Mis Sunday Market near Madang Town. Late Camilus Lovon was a local from Mis Village. He was teaching at Komba Primary School.

Police also reported the alleged murder of an elderly man at Walium. According to police reports, the man died as a result of fight factions of people.

A hit and run incident was reported to police at Mirab Village. A man was killed by a speeding vehicle on Friday 28 January, while another man was allegedly murdered and burnt to ashes on Sunday 29, at Naru. Suspects are believed to be from Era Village in the Usino-Bundi area.

The PPC said to receive such an amount of cases within a month is bad. He said other deaths were reported and he is yet to confirm with CID the identities of the deceased, and when the offences were committed.

PPC Rubiang has called on leaders of each district to assist police in ensuring those responsible for these deaths are arrested and charged.