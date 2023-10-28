Madang police need support

Provincial administrator Frank Lau made an appealed to the Police Commissioner and Internal Security Minister after the unrest which was sparked due to the barbaric killing of CID police officer.

This caused much damage to residents, business houses and citizens which police could not contain in the province.

Lau stated that police men and women despite their offices and barracks being condemned, still continue to live and work in desolate environments.

“Uniform issues faded and outdated, limited vehicle and resources but they continue to uphold their duty in enforcing law and order.”

Lau said during the unrest, police men were outnumbered and lacked capacity to contain riots in town, resulting in properties being damaged, business houses looted and maniacs running around the streets cutting down trees, stoning vehicles, blocking roads and burning things in the middle of the road.

He stated that whilst other centers are getting the attention they need to beef up police support, Madang still lacked infrastructure and logistics development.