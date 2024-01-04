Madang Police extend festive operations

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa said the exercise is being extended to ensure law and order issues are contained and managed well before they can cease.

Pariwa said the festive operation was successful. There were minor law and order matters that police were able to deal with immediately.

He commended members of the community for working with police to ensure the Christmas period was peaceful.

“I also commend police personnel and PNGDF personnel for working well together in carrying out policing services in the community,” he said.

The Governor hopes the same effort continues as Madang Province works at addressing the high crime rate and bringing back the good image it once possessed.