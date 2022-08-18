Madang Police On Alert

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said police officers from the Task Force and the other sections of police have set up roadblocks to search vehicles to make sure they don't bring any offensive weapons into town.

"Precautions is better than cure as they used to say so we are doing this to make sure there is no problem during the declaration. I also want to warn the people who want to cause trouble to be mindful that police and soldiers are fully alert to make sure that there is no trouble."

He said there had been threats issued which police are taking these seriously and is closely monitoring.

PPC Rubiang thanked all the security personnel for their hard work during the election from polling to counting. He urged all police officers to work together after the declaration of the provincial seat.

PPC Rubiang said declaration is expected today or tomorrow depending on how fast the counting officials sort out the ballot papers.