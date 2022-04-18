Madang PEC visit Middle Ramu District

The team assessed a number of incomplete projects including schools, churches, and other infrastructure and issued additional funding to have them functioning.

The governor gave K30,000 for the establishment of a new airstrip in Aino. He then made other funding presentations to churches and schools in remote areas he visited. Each school he visited was given K75,000.

Ainong Primary school Head Teacher John Ingen said his school needed funding to build a new classroom. He was pleased with the funding that was given during the PEC’s meeting. Mr Ingen said he can now get on with the job of implementing this project for his students.

Governor Yama said with the ‘Going Rural’ policy he and the PEC members have in place, he hopes it can reach more people within the province. He said one of the big projects he wants to deliver is the Josephstall to Simbai road linking the people of Middle Ramu to Madang town.

Governor Yama and the PEC members conducted their final PEC meeting on the morning of Friday 15th April, and then left for Madang in the afternoon.