Madang open by-election anticipated

The provincial electoral office is now preparing for a by-election awaiting final approval from the Electoral commissioner.

According to Provincial Returning Officer Sponsa Navi, they will use the same electoral roll used in the 2022 General Elections.

However, many citizens are concerned that the 2022 roll has not been updated to include people who have recently moved to Madang, those who turned 18 and those who have since been deceased.

Mr. Navi confirmed their fears saying that young adults who have turned 18 after the 2022 General Elections and those who will turn 18 before the by-election will not be included in the electoral roll.

He said time is not on their side. If they were to conduct an electoral update, it would take between five to eight months and may not be completed on time.

For now, the provincial electoral office is working to source materials and logistics for the proposed by-election.