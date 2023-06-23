Madang needs help

Madang Province Governor, Ramsey Pariwa raised the gruesome killing and beheading of an individual from Yawar Village by suspects from Bom Village, in the Bugati area of Rai Coast District. He further condemned the killing of a PMV crew from the Western Highlands by criminals along the Usino section of the Ramu Highway.

Governor Pariwa wants law and order contained, and especially these acts of killing to stop. In the recent killing of a PMV crew along the Usino section of Ramu Highway, he wants the suspects to surrender to police.

Governor Pariwa has requested a Mobile squad (08) from Kerowagi, Simbut Province, to beef up police manpower and address the law and order situation. The Governor thanked the Commissioner of Police, David Manning, and Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, for responding to Madang’s law and order situation. The mobile squad (08) team has arrived in Madang last Thursday week and has started operations. They will be in Madang for two months. More reinforcement from the Northern Mobile Command will be coming.

Governor Pariwa is also calling on other Madang MPs to assist police efforts in all districts. He’s even reached out to Madang’s youth to seek the assistance of the Governor’s office for development programs that the provincial government has in place for them.